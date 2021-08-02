Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix.

The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.

In the movie, Evans portrays Captain Jake Jensen, a computer hacker part of a black-ops team called the Losers, which also includes Lieutenant Colonel Franklin Clay (Morgan), Captain William Roque (Elba), Sergeant Linwood “Pooch” Porteous (Columbus Short), and Sergeant Carlos “Cougar” Alvarez (Óscar Jaenada).

The team is sent to Bolivia on a mission, but after their superior officer, Max (Jason Patric), betrays them and orders the rescue helicopter that was originally meant for the team to be destroyed, the Losers, who are presumed dead, remain in Bolivia. Clay is eventually approached by Aisha al-Fadhil (Saldana), a rather untrustworthy Bolivian woman who offers the team information to hunt down Max and get revenge.

Despite what would now be considered a star-studded cast, The Losers did not perform especially well at the box office. The film grossed less than $30 million worldwide against a reported $25 million budget. The movie opened at fourth behind How to Train Your Dragon, The Back-up Plan, and Date Night. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. The Losers sports a 48 percent Tomatometer score and a 54 percent Audience Score.

This movie was one of the final performances for Evans before he broke out as the titular character in Captain America: The First Avenger, which released just over a year after The Losers. Since then, Chris Evans has been a part of several highly-rated and blockbuster films, including numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, Snowpiercer, and Knives Out.