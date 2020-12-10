Chris Evans Joins Leonardo DiCaprio And Jonah Hill In New Netflix Movie

Chris Evans has found his next project and he’ll be appearing alongside about half of Hollywood. The Avengers: Endgame actor has reportedly signed on to join Don’t Look Up, the ridiculously star-studded upcoming film from director Adam McKay, which is headed to Netflix.

Evans will feature alongside the likes of – deep breath now – Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tyler Perry and Tomer Sisley. McKay is writing, directing and co-producing alongside Kevin Messick under the former’s Hyperobject Industries production banner.

Plot details are thin on the ground, but we know the basic logline. According to Deadline, “the film follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth.” It’s yet to be revealed which role Evans will play and where he’ll fit into the picture, but production is already underway in Boston, so with any luck, we’ll learn more soon.

Don’t Look Up will be the actor’s third recent collaboration with Netflix. 2019 saw the release of The Red Sea Diving Resort, while earlier this year, he signed up for The Gray Man, a new big budget action thriller co-starring Ryan Gosling that’s intended to kickstart a franchise. It’ll see Evans reuniting with Marvel filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo, who’ll direct and produce. Likewise, McKay – who’s coming off the back of Oscar-nominated 2018 flick Vice – also has history with the MCU, having contributed to the screenplay of Ant-Man.

Expect Don’t Look Up to arrive on Netflix sometime next year. With so much talent involved, it’s got to be one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming originals on the streaming service.