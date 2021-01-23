Chris Evans’ New MCU Contract Reportedly Has An Option For More Than 3 Projects

It was inevitable that Chris Evans would be linked to every Marvel Cinematic Universe project under the sun when the news broke that he was in talks to return as Captain America. After all, we’ve seen the same thing happen on innumerable occasions with Robert Downey Jr., but unlike Evans there’s not even been any official confirmation on the franchise’s Tony Stark speaking to anyone from the studio.

Fans were surprisingly divided on the bombshell that Evans was set for a comeback, with many believing it could overshadow Sam Wilson’s ascent towards becoming the MCU’s next Captain America, although Anthony Mackie seems very much onboard with the idea. Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the Evans’ new contract is for three projects but as an option for him to stay on for more than that. Unfortunately, however, there are no further details offered.

Of course, the 39 year-old was only announced to be in talks, so there’s every chance he’s not signed anything as of yet. Not only that, but he was hugely hesitant about the prospect of a six-picture deal a decade ago, and after seemingly drawing a line under his tenure as Cap he might not be particularly enthusiastic about committing to the same number of appearances again.

The initial story came with the information that Evans could well stick around for longer, and occupy a similar role to that of Downey Jr., who played a major part in several more MCU blockbusters after the conclusion of the Iron Man trilogy. However, until we know for certain that the original vintage Captain America will definitely be back on our screens on a regular basis, it’s best not to look too far into the future.