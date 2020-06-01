Chris Evans Reveals The Only Way He’d Return As Captain America

Avengers: Endgame, among many things, appeared to close out the stories of some of the franchise’s biggest characters. I’m going to assume by now you don’t need a spoiler warning for which ones. Fans said goodbye to Iron Man (definitely), Black Widow (sort of), and perhaps most poignantly, Captain America.

Chris Evans’ most popular Marvel character (sorry Human Torch) has been a stalwart since his introduction in The First Avenger. Though now firmly departed, that hasn’t stopped fan clamour for a comeback. Would Evans ever consider returning, though? That question arose in a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show and he said if he were to return, it can’t be a “cash grab.”

“It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager ye,s either. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together.”

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Certainly not out of the question then, but I can sympathize with his refusal to commit – you can never say never, right? His response was weighted with a heavy dose of realism, too. I mean, how likely is it that a vital new angle on Cap’s story needs to be told? His departure wasn’t immutably devastating in the way Hugh Jackman’s was in Logan, but it was still a firm ending. Returning to the role has every chance of diminishing the natural conclusion they’ve already written. Surely Toy Story 4 has taught us at that (I’m angry to this day they made it).

How would you feel about Chris Evans returning as Captain Marvel America, though? Agree with me that it sounds unwise? You might argue that more stories from his life after he returned to the past won’t spoil his legacy, but I’m not convinced. Sometimes you have to leave well-enough alone. The guy’s been in 11 movies for crying out loud. Let him live out his retirement in peace.