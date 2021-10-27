Chris Evans Says Voicing Buzz In Lightyear Is A Dream Come True

With fans reacting to the Disney Pixar Lightyear trailer with the excitement and awe of watching an astronaut shot into space for the first time, it’s no wonder that social media is buzzing with hype. Our favorite Space Ranger is getting his own film; a backstory to enlighten us all and warm our hearts to the character we already know and love, only this time in a new light.

Of course, those attached to the project are in awe today too, and no one more so than Buzz himself, Chris Evans.

Evans took to Twitter today to talk about growing up with animated movies, the way they were his escape, his most extraordinary adventures, and what his dreams were made of. They were magic.

He wrote a note of thanks to Pixar and Angus MacLane, and the entire thing gave us goosebumps.

Animated movie were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams.



They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing.



To @pixar and @AngusMacLane:



‘Thank you’ doesn’t even come close❤️#Lightyear pic.twitter.com/DD1N7aYhKT — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 27, 2021

The gratitude he shows for this opportunity, for the chance to take on the role of a beloved animated character and become part of the Pixar family, is everything fans could hope for as Buzz gets new life breathed into him. Evans is a hero in his own right, someone who has been a beacon of hope for all of us. As he navigates this new role and sees fans’ excitement when watching him live out his dream, it must be an emotional full-circle moment. One we’re all loving playing a small role in.

You can see Evans in Lightyear in 2022.