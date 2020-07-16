Chris Evans Sending Captain America Shield To Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog Attack

So far 2020 has, to put it mildly, sucked. It’s not surprising then that in this maelstrom of bad vibes people have latched on to one of the few rays of sunlight around. This has come in the form of six-year-old Bridger Walker.

The Wyoming boy has become a social media star after saving his sister from a dog attack. When a German shepherd charged towards his four-year-old sibling, he shielded her from the dog and suffered a brutal mauling. This required a four-hour surgery involving 90 stitches, but Walker doesn’t have any regrets. When asked why he did what he did, he said: “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

Noble words. It seems Walker might have been inspired in his heroism by one of his favorite superheroes, Captain America. And now, Chris Evans himself has recorded a touching message for the young hero, in which he promised to send him an official Captain America shield.

“I read your story, I saw what you did. I’m sure you’ve heard this a bunch of times over the last couple of days. But, let me be the first one to tell you, ‘Pal, you’re a hero.’ What you did was so brave and so selfless, your sister is so luck to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you. I’m gonna track down your address and I’m gonna send you an official Captain America shield, because pal, you deserve it. Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough. But, based on what I’ve seen, there’s not much that could slow you down.”

See, now that’s the kind of stuff that warms the cockles of the soul. Sure, it’s very 2020 that this feel-good story also involves a child having his face torn apart by a dog, but I’ll take what I can get right now.

This is by no means the first time that Evans has stepped in to inspire children, either, as he’s made frequent appearances to young fans in need of cheering up and has recently been reading storybooks online via Instagram to entertain folks. There are even rumors that he’s considering running for political office, as he’s launched A Starting Point, a platform that connects lawmakers with communities.

So, hats off to Chris Evans, but the real praise goes to Bridger Walker. We need more selfless people like him in the world.