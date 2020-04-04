Chris Evans Shares Adorable Happy Birthday Message For Robert Downey Jr.

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. may no longer be sharing the screen in the MCU, with both actors having bowed out of the franchise, but on the 55th birthday of RDJ, Evans took a moment to share a sweet and touching message to his Avengers: Endgame co-star.

Thanks to his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Downey Jr. is, of course, considered to be one of the founding members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is also the franchise’s longest running hero. He may’ve met his death back in the aforementioned Infinity War sequel, but there’ve been numerous reports that we’ll see him again as an AI or via flashbacks, and though it remains to be seen how exactly he’ll make his inevitable return to the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. is clearly still on the minds of his fans and colleagues.

Tons of people have taken to Twitter today to wish him a happy birthday and one of those people was Chris Evans, who shared the following:

Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020

Check Out The $275,000 Avengers-Themed Car Robert Downey Jr. Bought For Chris Evans 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, it’s not just his MCU efforts that Robert Downey Jr. is known for, as he also delivered Oscar-nominated turns in 1993’s Chaplin and 2009’s Tropic Thunder. Not to mention that throughout his career he’s worked with critically acclaimed directors like David Fincher (Zodiac), Robert Altman (Short Cuts) and Oliver Stone (Natural Born Killers), and also headlines Warner Bros.’ Sherlock Holmes series.

All that being said, his filmography is obviously dominated by his MCU appearances, and that’s what he’ll always be remembered most for. But on his 55th birthday, which he unfortunately has to spend while the world is on lockdown, let’s all take a moment to wish Robert Downey Jr. a very happy birthday and hope that for his next one, society will be in a much better place than it is now.