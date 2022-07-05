Pain Hustlers, the forthcoming drama that Netflix picked up at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, has found a new lead in Chris Evans, hot off appearing in two major movies this year, Pixar’s Lightyear and the Russos’ The Gray Man.

Evans is best known for portraying Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the MCU. Since passing on the mantle in Avengers: Endgame, the American thespian has appeared in a number of experimental roles, though most have involved high-profile names and even bigger studios attached to the project.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, he’ll be playing opposite Emily Blunt — who will be seen next in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer — to bring another facet of Pain Hustlers to life.

Helmed by Harry Potter’s David Yates and starring Blunt in the lead role, the movie’s official logline describes the plot as revolving around “a high-school dropout, [who] lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, guts, and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.”

Think The Wolf of Wall Street, with a few pharmaceutical shenanigans squeezed in for good measure. The film will be in the same vein as projects like The Big Short and Molly’s Game, or even The Dropout on Hulu, which appears to have made quite a ruckus in adapting Elizabeth Holmes’ story, also incidentally involving the pharmaceutical industry.

Pain Hustlers will start shooting in August.