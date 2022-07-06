We have Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi’s little monsters to thank for the ones that appear in ‘Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are again joining forces for Thor: Love and Thunder, and the whole thing was a huge family affair.

Speaking to People, Waititi shares that the monsters in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster were inspired by the children of those working on the movie. So their little monsters created Thor’s larger-than-life monster enemies!

“The monsters in the film were originally based on drawings that all of our kids did. I was typing the script and my daughter kind of leaned over and she was like, ‘What’s an oil monster?’ That’s like the first thing I could come up with when I was writing. I said, ‘I have no idea. I just wrote oil monster, whatever that means.’ And she goes, ‘What do you think that looks like? Do you think it’s spiky?’ And then she draws this like snakey thing.”

Hemsworth notes that his kids were next up to the drawing board.

“And then Taika said to me, ‘Tell your kids to do some drawings,’ and they did some drawings.”

Continuing to make the film a family affair — the pair talked about how everyone who had children brought their kids to the set, and it helped the environment of the film.

“I always encourage people to have their kids around because it’s just a cool environment and it chills the crew out, and I always want work like that. But yeah, sometimes Hemsworth will be doing takes and you’d stop and go, ‘Uh-oh,’ because we’d hear something off set in the background and he’d be like, ‘Is that one of mine? Or one yours?'”

While they might have caused a bit of a ruckus, they also reminded everyone working on the movie that it’s supposed to be fun. They’re making a film about heroes, after all.

Hemsworth laughed and said his kids could be heard saying, “that sucks, dad, that sucks,” which we’re sure is way less accurate than he thinks. Although he’s the first to share that he’s not the superhero his kids like best — he’s the number one hero in all of our hearts.

Hemsworth also had a chat with Good Morning America, where he shared that his kids and the children of others on set are actually in the film as well. We’ve never been so jealous of a take your kids to work moment.

You can see Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters on July 8.