Chris Hemsworth brings on the thunder with his superhero leg workout

As Marvel Cinematic Universe star Thor, Chris Hemsworth pretty much has to stay in shape. That doesn’t mean he can’t have fun while he’s doing it, though. Hemsworth recently took to Instagram to show out how he works out his massive legs and gets them in superhero shape. Turns out, the answer to not skipping leg day is… Pilates?

In the video, we see Hemsworth with his brother and a group of friends trying out a difficult leg pose. The group is watching a video tutorial on a phone on a stand. Liam Hemsworth can be seen “cheating” with his hands on his knees. As the video tries to tell the group to hold it for a minute, Hemsworth says “It’s challenging indeed.”

In the second part of the video, the men are on the ground doing cycling motions with their legs. They’re having fun but the workout seems intense. Take a look below.

Hemsworth often posts pics and videos of himself working out, but mostly it’s to show off his action figure arms.

Earlier this year, Hemsworth told Men’s Health Australia that “My body shuts down when I stop working out.”

“I just don’t feel good. I like it for a couple of days, then everything just starts to hurt. I get achy and there’s inflammation, my back’s stiff. I’m just well aware that in order for me to live healthier and happier, I’ve got to keep moving,” he said. “I don’t run. I do a lot of different things. You’ve got to be an explorer in the world of fitness and exercise and constantly be on the lookout for something fresh.”

Chris Hemsworth will next appear in Thor: Love and Thunder slated for a July 8, 2022 release date. He’s also signed on to play Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic.