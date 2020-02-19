While he still very much has ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Thor: Love and Thunder, Avengers star Chris Hemsworth has a new Netflix actioner in the can for April 2020.

Its name? Extraction, and USA Today has relayed our first peek at Hemsworth in full military garb as Tyler Rake, a black-market mercenary hired to rescue the kidnapped son (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) of an international crime lord. It’s a journey that takes Hemsworth’s burly hero off to Dhaka, Bangladesh, and it isn’t long before the unlikely pair develop a friendship, one forged through warfare.

Chris Hemsworth himself welcomed Extraction as a refreshing change of pace, particularly after the super-sized Avengers: Endgame, telling USA Today that, as a father of three, he was able to tap into a “rawness and authenticity that is hard to fake. Every sort of perspective you have on anything in life changes when you have a child – it’s no longer about you, it’s about them. The idea of that not being the case or the loss of a child, I can’t imagine anything worse.”

Director Sam Hargrave certainly committed to the heartfelt story, hinting that Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is a fascinating character not because of his physical bravery, but his emotional cowardice. It lays the groundwork for some genuine character drama, and Chris Hemsworth is quick to point out that the unlikely friendship that sparks between Tyler Rake and Rudhraksh Jaiswal’s prisoner anchors the film.

Via USA Today:

He awakens something within him that he’s buried and pushed aside for many years. He’s come to terms with the fact that his number could be up any second. The innocence and purity from this young kid reminds him that there’s still more to do on Earth before he departs.

Netflix’s action-thriller Extraction is coming in hot, and will be available to stream from April 24th. Meanwhile, back in the MCU, Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Marvel’s God of Thunder late next year thanks to Thor: Love and Thunder. And yes, it’ll herald the moment when Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wields Mjnolir for the very first time.