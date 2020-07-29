Here’s How Chris Hemsworth Could Look As Hulk Hogan In New Netflix Movie

Chris Hemsworth is currently riding the crest of a wave as the star of Netflix’s most popular original movie ever, with Extraction racking up almost 100 million views in the first four weeks it was available. Not content to just give the streaming giant one of their biggest-ever hits, the two are now set to re-team for an unconventional kind of biopic.

Until Dwayne Johnson came along and ascended to the top of the Hollywood A-list, becoming one of the most recognizable people on the planet as a result, Hulk Hogan was arguably the biggest name that professional wrestling had ever produced and reigned as one of the industry’s biggest stars for well over two decades.

While movies set in or around the squared circle don’t tend to fare particularly well with either critics or at the box office, with the obvious exception of Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler, Hemsworth is set to both star in and produce the biopic that’s currently going by the title Hulkamania, and BossLogic has now created some new art that imagines him in the role, which you can check out below.

Hemsworth is known for keeping himself in pretty good shape, but even he’ll need to hit the gym harder than usual to try and match the size of Hulk Hogan in his heyday, as well as trying to not look utterly ridiculous when sporting the wrestling legend’s signature handlebar mustache and mullet with a bald spot look.

It isn’t clear how much of Hogan’s life the movie will cover, with the 66 year-old recently caught up in a racism scandal that saw him exiled from the WWE for several years, but the idea of Chris Hemsworth tackling the larger-than-life world of wrestling’s 1980s pomp could make for some interesting viewing when it eventually lands on Netflix.