Chris Hemsworth Is Forbidden From Bringing Any More Of Thor’s Hammers Home

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has a habit of bringing his props home from work, and according to his wife Elsa Pataky, the Avengers: Endgame star’s hoarding of MCU weaponry has now gone too far.

During an interview on Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa, the Fast & Furious actress joked that Hemsworth “always picks the best places in the house” to display his various versions of the Mjolnir hammer, implying that the props don’t exactly fit in with the rest of the household decor. Pataky then suggested that the situation got so bad that she had to forbid her husband from keeping any more weapons in the house:

“It’s not going there. We have five of them for every movie he’s done. Like, seriously, no.”

Having starred in three Thor movies and four Avengers films, you have to imagine that Hemsworth’s hammer collection has really built up over the years, though even without the new household rule, the actor’s days of bringing home Marvel props may be nearing their end.

Thor: Ragnarok Comic-Con Trailer Gallery 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As it stands, the only MCU film confirmed for Hemsworth’s future is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, in which the legendary Mjolnir will be inherited by none other than Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. Where exactly this leaves Hemsworth is unclear, but for what it’s worth, the closing minutes of Endgame at least hinted at the possibility that we’ll be seeing more of the star in the next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

Either way, you can expect to witness the beginning of a new era for Mjolnir when Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on November 5th, 2021. But first, the MCU’s Phase 4 kicks off with the release of Black Widow on May 1st, 2020.