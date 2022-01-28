Chris Hemsworth looks ready to burst in ‘Extraction 2’ workout photo

Chris Hemsworth is beloved around the world for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now that the latest entry in the franchise ⏤ Thor: Love and Thunder ⏤ has wrapped filming, he can start to focus on his other projects.

He’s currently readying himself for the sequel to the 2020 Netflix original Extraction, a film that saw him play a mercenary named Tyler Rake who is tasked with recovering the kidnapped son of an imprisoned crime lord. In a new post on Instagram, Hemsworth markets Centr, his training program, and highlights his workout progress for his role in Extraction 2 in the best way possible.

Hemsworth seems to be doing phenomenally in the physique department (when is he not?) and is looking better than ever. The days of “Bro Thor,” the official name for what fans have referred to as “Fat Thor,” are clearly over.

It would appear that Hemsworth’s character is going to be even more shredded this time around. Back in December, the actor revealed that it was his first day shooting for Extraction 2 via an Instagram post.

“Extraction 2 is coming in hot…or actually, freezing cold…” the post was captioned. In the clip, he tells fans that his character is alive and cold.

The workout from today must have been needed, because yesterday, Hemsworth posted a photo of himself and his wife, Elsa. In the photo, Hemsworth is eating what he called “Bubblegum flavoured ice cream dipped in sprinkles wrapped in cotton candy. 4 weeks worth of cheat meals in one hit and no regrets.”

It didn’t seem to affect Hemsworth too negatively, because today he looks ready to pop. It appears that he’s about to make an intense physical return to the screen in both Extraction 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder, and we’re certainly curious to see how Thor goes about shedding the pounds he accumulated in Avengers: Endgame.

We don’t have a release date for Extraction 2 yet, but the hope is that it will land on Netflix later this year. With COVID interruptions continuing to delay all kinds of films, however, it wouldn’t be surprising if it was pushed back to 2023.

Then again, Hemsworth is worth the wait.