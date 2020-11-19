Chris Hemsworth Says Multiple Extraction Sequels Are In The Works

Chris Hemsworth hasn’t had the best of luck headlining movies where he isn’t playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor. After taking top billing in a string of critical and commercial disappointments like Blackhat, In the Heart of the Sea, The Huntsman: Winter’s War and Men in Black: International, many industry insiders forecasted the worst for the Antipodean actor’s long term prospects whenever his career-defining stint as the MCU’s God of Thunder eventually drew to a close.

Taking his talents to streaming turned out to be an incredibly smart move, though, as Hemsworth played the lead role in Netflix’s most-watched original movie ever, which is an impressive feat given that six of the platform’s ten biggest hits in terms of viewership numbers have all been released since March of this year. Still, none of them could come close to matching Extraction‘s 99 million streams in the first four weeks it was available.

The 37 year-old has thanked fans on multiple occasions since then, and after winning the People’s Choice Award for Action Movie Star of 2020, he once again extended his gratitude to Netflix subscribers and also hinted that there are multiple Extraction sequels in the works.

“We wanted to make a film that was different, unique, exciting, full of action but one that really pushed the envelope and I think we achieved that but none of it was possible without your support. I’m forever in your debt. It was one of the most incredible experiences I’ve ever had on set and we’re gonna try and make another couple more for you.”

We already knew that a second adventure for Tyler Rake was in development, but it hardly comes as a surprise that Netflix would be keen to turn Extraction into a multi-film series. After all, the $65 million actioner was much cheaper to produce than the majority of their most high profile original projects, and there’s already a massive built-in audience ready and willing to see what insane stunts and incredible fight choreography Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave have got up their sleeves for us in future projects.