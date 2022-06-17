Chris Hemsworth names MCU co-star as his favorite-ever actor

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been an almost unanimously happy camp for close to a decade. In fact, you could even go so far as to say that Terrence Howard, Edward Norton, and Thor: The Dark World director Alan Taylor are the only high-profile figures to have spoken ill of their tenure as part of the franchise. During that time, Kevin Feige has roped in a cavalcade of new and established stars to play various parts in the superhero saga, including Chris Hemsworth‘s favorite actor of all-time.

Based on the decade-long bromance, you might have thought the Phase One stalwart would have named Tom Hiddleston as his preferred thespian, but he instead plumped for Ragnarok co-star Cate Blanchett instead, as he revealed in an interview with Wired.

“Ooh the pressure. Cate Blanchett, I worked with on Ragnarok. It’s pretty hard to go by, you know, being an Australian, a fellow Aussie, someone I’ve looked up to for many years, many years, and has its been in some of my favorite films, played some of the best characters on screen and continues to do it with such grace and integrity and has a wonderful sense of humor and warmth and is kind and supportive. She’s brilliant.”

That must have been a trip for Hemsworth, then, who not only got to work with his favorite on-camera talent, but did battle with her in a mega budget comic book blockbuster as two offspring of Odin who fought to secure the future of Asgard and its people, even if they had vastly different motives in mind.