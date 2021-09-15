Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Eyed For Role In DC Film

Many movie fans know of Chris Hemsworth for his many appearances as the iconic Marvel superhero Thor, however, according to a recent report, the star actor is being considered to take up a role within the other comic-book film Goliath — DC.

According to a report by Giant Freakin Robot, Hemsworth’s acting talents are being eyed for a role within the DC film universe, though the report didn’t have further details on what this role would be.

This would be a big change for the actor who’s been a recurring star in the MCU since Thor in 2009. There is a precedent for stars taking roles in both franchises though so it wouldn’t be out of the question.

The report also shared that Giant Freakin Robot recently learned that DC is looking to enlist the skills of filmmaker Taika Waititi for a future film. Waititi is another MCU alumni who have worked both on the third installment into the Thor series Ragnarok, and the upcoming fourth film Thor: Love and Thunder.

There isn’t any real indication of what these projects would be within the DC universe, or if they are one and the same but with the success these two creatives have had together it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume Hemsworth and Waititi would be eyed for a project together.

While Hemsworth is iconic in his role as Thor, with his broad acting skillset it would be great to see how he takes on a different superhero role on the big screen.