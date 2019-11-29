Green Lantern To Debut In Black Adam, Chris Hemsworth Being Eyed

From what we’re hearing, Chris Hemsworth could soon join the list of performers to appear in both a Marvel and DC movie. We’ve been told that Alan Scott, the first character in DC comics to bear the Green Lantern name, will appear in the Black Adam film, which is hugely exciting news. But even better is that one of the names currently being eyed to play the superhero is the 36-year-old Thor actor.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said J.J. Abrams had been offered a Superman and/or Green Lantern movie, and that a Green Lantern show was coming to HBO Max, both of which have since been confirmed – Warner Bros. reportedly wants the MCU star or at least someone like him to take on the role. They’re understandably doubtful that they can convince Hemsworth himself to agree to board the movie, considering the fact that he basically owes his career to the MCU, but from what we’ve been told, they’d definitely like him to play Scott.

Again, though, if they can’t get him in the movie – and it seems unlikely that they will – they’ll look at Hemsworth-type actors. It’s unclear who else they might have in mind, but one solid candidate would be Chris’ brother Liam.

The 29-year-old is no stranger to anchoring a blockbuster action series (The Hunger Games) and would probably jump at the chance to take on what would be the biggest role of his career thus far. Chris and Liam also have an older brother named Luke, who may fit the part.

Of course, it’d be great if any of the Hemsworth siblings star in the movie. Chris would obviously be the most newsworthy, but Liam and Luke could definitely hold their own if needed. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who told us about the Arrow spinoff way back in March, not to mention who also informed us that both Jonah Hill and Mahershala Ali were attached to The Batman before they dropped out, which we now know to be true, there’s no reason to doubt it.

Black Adam is set to be released on December 22nd, 2021, and as soon as we learn more about who may play Scott in the film, we’ll be sure to let you know. Watch this space.