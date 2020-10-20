Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Eyed To Play Flash Gordon In New Reboot

After getting to take it easy for a little while and throw on the prosthetics required to play the larger version of Thor that we saw in Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth is going to need to be in peak physical condition for his next few movies at least. In early 2021, the actor heads back to Asgard for Taika Waititi’s Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Love and Thunder, while he’s also signed on to join the Mad Max franchise in prequel Furiosa.

The 37 year-old will then play professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan in a Netflix biopic, and will presumably stick around the streaming service for Extraction 2, which is already among the most anticipated in-house originals on the horizon after his first outing as Tyler Rake became one of the biggest movies in the platform’s history.

After that, Hemsworth’s schedule is clear, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told a Witcher prequel is in the works at Netflix and the Fast & Furious franchise is heading to space – that the Men in Black: International star is also being eyed for the lead role in a live-action Flash Gordon reboot.

Best known as the subject of the 1980 camp classic, Hollywood has been attempting to get a new version of the story off the ground for over a decade with Sahara‘s Breck Eisner, Matthew Vaughn and Overlord‘s Julius Avery all attached to direct at some point. In a twist of fate, the aforementioned Waititi was set to write and direct an animated take on Flash Gordon for Disney, but that project was canceled last summer, and it looks like live-action is now the preferred route going forward.