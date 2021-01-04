Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Eyed For Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Role

Following the success of the first movie, which wound up as sixth highest-grossing release of 2020 after raking in over $310 million at the box office, a Sonic the Hedgehog sequel felt inevitable, which is a far cry from the early stages of the marketing campaign when fans were left aghast at the nightmare-inducing original design of the title hero.

After fixing the glaring error in post-production, Jeff Fowler’s family film became just the second video game adaptation in history to score a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So far, all we know about the follow-up is that it’s already been locked in for April 2022, and based on the post-credits scenes, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will have a major role for fan favorite Tails, while Jim Carrey’s scenery-chewing Doctor Robotnik will be back in much more video game-accurate form.

There’ve been reports making the rounds recently that Knuckles could also end up with a substantial part in the sequel, along with a mysterious human character named Randall who doesn’t seem to have any basis in the Sonic mythology. Not only that, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Chris Hemsworth is wanted for a role in the film, but offers little in the way of further details.

Hemsworth has never voiced an animated character before, so he could realistically lend his vocal talents to Knuckles if that’s the direction Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is indeed heading in, while he’s more than proven his comedy chops over the years, so he might wind up being a valuable addition to the live-action roster as well. While nothing is confirmed just yet, pre-production is about to start ramping up, so it shouldn’t be too long until we start getting some concrete updates as the pieces begin falling into place.