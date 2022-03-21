Chris Hemsworth shares adorable photo of his kids dressed as Thor

The God of Thunder has to watch his back as there are two more Thors ready to take his place! Thor actor, Chris Hemsworth, shared this adorable picture of his twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, dressed as his MCU character from their earlier years. Both the boys seem to be wielding mallets in the place of the mighty Mjölnir; maybe it will be handed to them at a later date when they have proved they are worthy.

Hemsworth wrote on the Instagram post, “Happy 8th birthday to my boys! If your [sic] asking if they’re allowed to wear any other superhero outfits besides Thor the answer is no.”

Hemsworth has three children with wife Elsa Pataky; eldest daughter India Rose and, of course, twin sons Tristan and Sasha. The couple has been married since 2010 and welcomed India Rose in 2012 and the twins in 2014. Hemsworth often shares photos of his family life with fans, showing off how useful all that strength can be when wrestling three young children. It would seem though that even a King of Asgard can be taken down when the foes are many and unrelenting.

Hemsworth will return as Thor this year in Thor: Love and Thunder. It looks to take place directly after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Thor decide to leave his Asgardian people in the competent hands of Valkyrie to instead join the Guardians of the Galaxy. The film is directed by Taika Waititi, director of the previous entry, Thor: Ragnarok, and is set to be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.