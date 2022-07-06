Chris Hemsworth is the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and as the titular character in the fan-favorite Thor movies — and hero among men, he brings a lot to the table.

Hemsworth joined Good Morning America to chat more about the upcoming Marvel adventure, Thor: Love and Thunder, and the wild and comedic ride we’re all going to embark upon. While it was a dream to be an actor for Hemsworth early on, he wasn’t initially sure he’d be able to make a career of it. However, he knew he’d made it when he could do something extraordinary for his parents.

“I remember talking to my dad once and asking him, you know, when they could pay off the bank for the house loan. He said, ‘I’ll never do it for the day I die.’ I still remember the day, the first big paycheck I had, I got their account number off my brother, and I said, ‘I’m going to put some money in their account to pay off the house.’ I remember pulling up on the side of the road in London when I was shooting, and both my parents were just in tears and my dad not really understanding what had happened. I said you’re done. That’s it, and you don’t owe anyone anything anymore — you’re good.”

Helping his family has made his career all the more remarkable, as has working with them — an opportunity Hemsworth got in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. In fact, it was a family affair for several of the actors in the film.

“It started off as just a tiny little role, and I said to Taika, ‘You know maybe my daughter could do it.’ I shot on the iPhone in the scene, and then it evolved more and more. She did a great job. I’m incredibly proud, you know, my kids all played a small part in this film, as did Taika’s and Natalie’s kids, and Christian’s kids are all in it somewhere.”

Earlier in the week, Hemsworth shared more about returning to play the character of Thor and how working with Taika Waititi was the reason he had renewed interest in bringing the hero to life.

The official synopsis for Thor: Love and Thunder is as follows:

“Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

You can see Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters on July 8.