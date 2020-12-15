Chris Pine Thinks The Star Trek Kelvin Timeline Deserves A Future

The future of Star Trek on the big screen is currently in shambles, though Chris Pine, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the Kelvin timeline, is hopeful to return to the franchise if Quentin Tarantino ever gets to make his R-rated flick.

As one of the longest standing sci-fi series in history with a dedicated fanbase, Paramount Pictures would be wise to keep the hype alive. Though at this point, a lot of people think that the property, especially the rebooted timeline, doesn’t have a future in the cinematic domain. They may be right, of course, as the recent trilogy didn’t exactly turn in a huge profit, with the last entry in particular, Star Trek Beyond, failing to perform well.

The cast, meanwhile, have repeatedly made it known that they’re down to return. Besides Simon Pegg and Zachary Quinto, who played Lt Cmd. Montgomery Scott and Cmd. Spock, respectively, Chris Pine is also excited about the future prospects of the series, regardless of his inclusion.

As you know, the actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984, where he portrays the role of Steve Trevor opposite Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince. And in a recent interview, the conversation turned to Quentin Tarantino’s Trek project, with Pine saying:

“I haven’t [read the script.] I wish I knew anything. I’m quite literally one of the last people ever to find out. I haven’t read that script. I don’t know where it is in development, I have no idea what’s happening in Star Trek land… but I love the character. I love the universe. I love my friends in it.”

As for the legendary Tarantino helming a Star Trek film, the actor claimed that he’s looking forward to seeing what the director does with the franchise and he thinks that the Kelvin timeline deserves a future.

“To have a Quentin take on it would be tremendously interesting and entertaining. Look, whatever happens, if I come back or not, it’s a great universe. It deserves to have a future, and I hope that is the case.”

Despite the fact that the three installments so far didn’t set the box office on fire, the Kelvin timeline definitely deserves another go. After all, the movies were really well-received among fans and critics alike, and everyone involved seemingly wants to do more. Let’s hope Paramount feels the same way.