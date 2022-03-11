Chris Pine says cast is “ready” to film ‘Star Trek 4’

Earlier this month, we got the official news that the next installment of Star Trek is indeed happening. It will be the fourth film starring Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, and Zoe Saldaña as Nyota Uhura. While the film doesn’t have a set production schedule yet, Pine has assured that he and the rest of the cast are “ready” to start shooting as soon as they get the script.

In a recent interview with Variety, Pine shared he and the crew are all ready to go when it comes to the next film. He talked about the text message that went around informing the cast and crew that plans for the fourth Star Trek movie are moving forward.

“I think everybody was like, ‘Did you hear about this?’ We’re usually the last people to find out, but I do know we’re all excited. Whenever they want to send us a script, we’re ready for it.”

Even though there isn’t a script yet, the cast must be in on the rough draft of what Star Trek 4 will be all about, right? But Pine stressed that he hasn’t seen a script and has no idea about the potential plot. He further added that the only reason he signed on for the film without reading the script is that he is excited to return as Captain James T. Kirk.

“I love the story. I love (Star Trek.) I love my people.”

J.J. Abrams, who directed the first reboot in 2009, made the announcement about the new film on Feb. 15. and revealed that Star Trek 4 will begin filming by the end of 2022. He also shared that apart from the original cast, the film will also feature “exciting” new characters who will “take Star Trek into areas that you’ve just never seen before.”

Star Trek 4 is scheduled for release on December 22, 2023.