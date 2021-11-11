Chris Pine’s New Action Thriller Gets Hit With A Title Change And Delay

Chris Pine hasn’t been particularly active over the last couple of years, with his supporting role as the returning Steve Trevor in polarizing superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 his sole live-action credit since historical epic Outlaw King hit Netflix in November 2018.

While the actor does have a number of projects currently in various stages of development, it’s been confirmed by Deadline that we won’t be seeing him back on our screens this year. Action thriller Violence of Action was originally scheduled to hit theaters on December 10, but it’s now been pushed back to March 2022.

Not only that, but the movie has also been rebranded as The Contractor, which is a very bland title that roughly a dozen VOD genre films have already adopted in the not too distant past. The English-language debut of Tarik Saleh has a fairly rote premise, but the cast should help elevate the material significantly.

Pine stars as James Harper, involuntarily discharged from the special forces, who joins a private contractor outfit alongside his childhood best friend, played by Ben Foster. The duo get trapped behind enemy lines on a dangerous covert mission, forcing them on a desperate race against time to avoid capture or death to make it back home. That’s hardly the most original or inventive setup we’ve ever heard, but Pine and Foster should make for a solid double-act.