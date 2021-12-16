Chris Pratt bonds with dinosaur in new ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ image

We’re getting a new glimpse at the forthcoming Jurassic World Dominion in a new image that has Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady doing what he does best: being a world-class dinosaur whisperer.

The Colin Trevorrow-directed threequel will see not only the return of Pratt, but also his love interest, Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing. But one of the biggest draws for the movie is also the return of legacy franchise stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum — all of whom starred in the Steven Spielberg original that set off the entire franchise, the groundbreaking 1993 film based on a book by Michael Crichton, Jurassic Park.

This new film will be a follow-up to 2018’s Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, which was itself a sequel to 2015’s Jurassic World. The new image from Dominion — the sixth film in the overall franchise — was released via Entertainment Weekly.

Dominion will take place four years after the events of Fallen Kingdom with dinosaurs now spreading to become full-blown globe-trotting creatures.

“They have been multiplying and living amongst us and clashing with us,” Trevorrow said in an interview with the publication.

The director helmed the 2015 reboot but bowed out for the second installment. He’s back once again to co-write and resume his perch in the director’s chair.

Trevorrow explained that while most Jurassic Park movies see the creatures trod similar terrain with each entry, this new film will attempt to change things up.

“Dominion is set all over the world, through many different environments: wilderness, urban, desert, snow. It’s exciting to see these creatures navigate environments that they weren’t built to survive in. They grew up in a theme park and now they’re here!”

Jurassic World Dominion is set for release in theaters on June 10, 2022.