Chris Pratt Under Fire For Poorly-Worded Social Media Post

After first rising to mainstream attention as Parks and Recreation‘s lovable idiot Andy Dwyer, Chris Pratt shot to the top of the Hollywood A-list by voicing the main character in The LEGO Movie, headlining the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy and taking first billing in Jurassic World all in the space of fifteen months, and those three blockbusters alone earned a combined total of over $2.8 billion at the box office.

The 41 year-old is now a bona fide movie star, but his most recent release didn’t manage to enjoy huge levels of success. Pixar’s Onward hit theaters just as the Coronavirus pandemic was beginning to dominate the headlines around the world, and after an underwhelming commercial showing, it was swiftly made available for digital download just a few weeks later.

It isn’t a bad movie by any means, but it is one of the animation powerhouse’s most forgettable efforts, and Pratt is now trying to drum up support by encouraging his fans to vote for Onward at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards. However, the Passengers star is coming under fire for his poorly-worded caption telling folks to vote for the family film or they’ll die, which isn’t a great look when a deadly virus is still spreading like wildfire across the planet.

Needless to say, a lot of people aren’t happy with Pratt’s thoughtless shilling of an animated movie, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

File Chris Pratt’s latest Instagram post as “Things You Can’t Believe Are Real, But Absolutely Are.” pic.twitter.com/ofyqcPZ5In — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 2, 2020

the Chris Pratt thing is even *more* egregious when you remember that people who create, built and operate theme park attractions he stars in — at multiple resorts!! — are overwhelmed *daily* with the stress of if they still have a job and how to move forward if they don't — carlye wisel 🍭 hosts Very Amusing! 🍓✨🙃 (@carlyewisel) October 2, 2020

chris pratt is the worst pic.twitter.com/yoOzs2kGUE — jay (@jackieburkhartu) October 2, 2020

Chris Pratt based? pic.twitter.com/de5vtlalie — Poe's Law = The Bosom Baron (@LivingScribe) October 2, 2020

@ Chris Pratt you’re not seeing heaven pic.twitter.com/aBjT2L7o4L — ˏˋ𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒔𝒆𝒂ˊˎ 👻 (@AKIRABRAT) October 2, 2020

Chris Pratt said the election does not concern me because I am a white privileged man, instead vote for my movie so I can get more awards 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/R67yjrAvRM — tabitha (@buckymatters) October 2, 2020

Chris Pratt flunked his "Read the Room 101" course — Bob Condor (@Bob_Condor) October 2, 2020

Not funny @prattprattpratt

Not funny at all.

Piss off. pic.twitter.com/JFnPJntSDs — Roy The Scare Bear. (@DfwSter) October 2, 2020

The tone deafness of Chris Pratt’s Instagram is wow…big yikes — Inga (@_LadyInga_) October 2, 2020

so chris pratt is either the wokest leftist celebrity ever or a total douche and im choosing to interpret it as the former https://t.co/i5dXKj60Dd — jimbo (@so_ogre_it) October 3, 2020

Never mind the fact you technically shouldn’t be telling folks what to vote for in the People’s Choice Awards because it defeats the purpose of the entire ceremony, but Pratt’s insensitive sell-job for Onward looks to have generated nothing but backlash.