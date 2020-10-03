Home / movies

Chris Pratt Under Fire For Poorly-Worded Social Media Post

By 40 mins ago
After first rising to mainstream attention as Parks and Recreation‘s lovable idiot Andy Dwyer, Chris Pratt shot to the top of the Hollywood A-list by voicing the main character in The LEGO Movie, headlining the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy and taking first billing in Jurassic World all in the space of fifteen months, and those three blockbusters alone earned a combined total of over $2.8 billion at the box office.

The 41 year-old is now a bona fide movie star, but his most recent release didn’t manage to enjoy huge levels of success. Pixar’s Onward hit theaters just as the Coronavirus pandemic was beginning to dominate the headlines around the world, and after an underwhelming commercial showing, it was swiftly made available for digital download just a few weeks later.

It isn’t a bad movie by any means, but it is one of the animation powerhouse’s most forgettable efforts, and Pratt is now trying to drum up support by encouraging his fans to vote for Onward at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards. However, the Passengers star is coming under fire for his poorly-worded caption telling folks to vote for the family film or they’ll die, which isn’t a great look when a deadly virus is still spreading like wildfire across the planet.

Onward

Needless to say, a lot of people aren’t happy with Pratt’s thoughtless shilling of an animated movie, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Never mind the fact you technically shouldn’t be telling folks what to vote for in the People’s Choice Awards because it defeats the purpose of the entire ceremony, but Pratt’s insensitive sell-job for Onward looks to have generated nothing but backlash.

Source: Bounding Into Comics

