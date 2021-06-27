Chris Pratt Says Expect More Star-Lord/Thor Rivalry In Love And Thunder

We’ve been blessed with a load of awesome unexpected double acts across the MCU, and one of the funniest has to be Star-Lord and Thor. The God of Thunder and the Guardian of the Galaxy met in Avengers: Infinity War, with Peter Quill’s insecurity around the Asgardian deity proving to be hilarious. The final scenes of Avengers: Endgame paired them up again, promising that we’d have more of the “Asgardians of the Galaxy” in a future movie. Which we now know is Thor: Love and Thunder.

Set pics from the fourth Thor solo film have teased more from the odd couple, and in a recent interview, Pratt spoke a bit about what we can expect from the not-so-dynamic duo. The Jurassic World star promised that the outing will deliver more of what fans loved of their interactions in the two Avengers movies, with Pratt praising director Taika Waititi’s vision for how the Guardians could fit into Love and Thunder.

“That was definitely something we found while we were doing the Avengers and people seemed to like it,” Pratt said. “So [director] Taika [Waititi] had a vision for it and I think people are really going to like what we did. I think people are really gonna like that. And it picks up on that same vein, that same kind of rivalry between the two.”

Alongside Pratt, all the other active members of the Guardians are due to cameo in this one, too – all but Gamora, who’s currently MIA after Endgame. Hemsworth’s hero was last seen heading off into space, hitching a ride with the Guardians on the Benatar, but presumably Star-Lord and company will drop him back off on Earth at the beginning of Thor 4 as we know he’ll reunite with both Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the new queen of New Asgard, and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who’s now got a matching set of her ex’s powers. And, remember, our heroes will be facing off against Christian Bale’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

It’s unclear exactly how much screentime the Guardians will have in this flick, but it’s probably not a huge deal, given everything else that Waititi’s production has to tackle. Thor: Love and Thunder has completed filming and is headed for release on May 6th, 2022.