Chris Pratt isn’t the only voice receiving complaints after new ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer

The biggest sore spot for the majority of The Super Mario Bros Movie was the choice to cast Chris Pratt as the titular character, but the internet may have found a new public enemy number one in the voice.

She might be a modern critical darling, but the masses are far from sold on Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. The Queen’s Gambit star has enjoyed an excellent few years since breakout performance in The Witch, but she’s not been able to convince fans she’s the right woman for the job of Peach.

Peach's voice…

Her voice…

WHAT THE HECK, NINTENDO!?

Peach sounds so…uncute? Ugh, someone download the trailer and send it to me, and I can show Ana Taylor Joy how it's done…

Peach's voice is high, cutesy, and doesn't sound so generic.

This makes me sad. — 💝Sim Guru Friendly Neighborhood Sweetie💝 (@PeachySmileBomb) November 29, 2022

The overwhelming reaction is it feels undercooked and completely lacking in any sort of personality. Voice acting is entirely about using your voice beyond its normal daily use, and harnessing a charisma you don’t necessarily have. Taylor-Joy’s voice for Peach is essentially just her voice with a very slight twinge. It’s a ridiculously far cry from the spirited voice performances of previous voice actresses like Jen Taylor, Jeannie Ellis, or Tracey Moore.

ngl i dont think anya taylor joy’s voice works for peach but u kno what, ill still watch anyways — ⏳birb ⌛️// tired of school 😔 (@birdysleeps) November 29, 2022

Love Anya but her voice doesn't suit princess peach… and chris pratt as Mario is just terrible. https://t.co/TAMQdxIVpS — dreaming (@BeyonceLeague) November 29, 2022

Thankfully for Taylor-Joy, there’s still plenty of attention on Pratt’s Mario voice, which seems similarly uncharismatic. The trailer definitely tries hard to not have Pratt say much in it, almost certainly a result of the outcry from the last trailer. Taylor-Joy takes the majority of the voiceover, and it’s almost like the marketing team did it to deflect from Pratt.

Animation is solid but the voice action from Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Pratt is still off for me — Georgie 🏳️‍🌈 (@LieutenantSloth) November 29, 2022

Considering how strong Taylor-Joy’s filmography is, and her status as one of the best up-and-coming actresses of her generation, it’s hard to see people remembering her role too vigorously in Super Mario Bros. The movie isn’t out yet, but even in the trailer for something like The New Mutants, you get more of a sense of her talent.

Anya Taylor-Joy is an incredible actress, she was in two of the best movies of 2022 and her name on the marquee is usually enough to get me into the theater. Her Peach voice has no personality to it and could have been done by anyone. — Desperado D. Mayor (@Overmayor) November 29, 2022

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release April 7, 2023.