Chris Pratt Reportedly Wants To Stay In The MCU After Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been known for seeing its disparate roster of superheroes crossing over and making guest appearances in each other’s movies, but for a long time, the Guardians of the Galaxy operated in their own pocket of the mythology that didn’t bear too many direct references and connections to the rest of the Infinity Saga, bar the Stones themselves.

Of course, that all changed when Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame came along, while next year’s Thor: Love and Thunder will mark the first time that the band of intergalactic misfits have shown up in another character’s solo series. It was originally rumored to be a cameo, but with Chris Pratt set to be one of the top-billed names in the credits, Star-Lord and his crew could end up playing a much bigger role in the story than initially expected.

From there, the gang moves on to James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and its associated Holiday Special, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the ones who first told us they’d be dropping by Love and Thunder long before it was confirmed – that Pratt has no intention of ending his association with the MCU any time soon and is hoping to stick around for a while.

Despite the internet trying to cancel him repeatedly, he’s still a big name and major star in Hollywood, one that’s firmly established himself as a blockbuster leading man. There’s no word on where Pratt could show up post-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but as the team’s only human member, it’s not outside the realm of possibility to imagine Peter Quill returning to his homeworld for the first time since he was a kid, only to find himself drawn into a brand new adventure.