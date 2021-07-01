Chris Pratt Says Thor: Love And Thunder’s Taika Waititi Is A ‘Genius’

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder has not been shy of giving praise to the film’s director and writer, Taika Waititi, and Chris Pratt joined his fellow cast members in gushing about Waititi in a recent interview.

While speaking at the premiere of his new movie The Tomorrow War, Pratt told Variety that Waititi is simply special.

“Taika is a madman. He’s a genius. He’s amazing. He is the kind of guy who can deliver an amazing movie—incredible films that he’s done—that’s the destination. The journey to getting there, just as fun as watching the movies. He’s vibrant, he’s always making the crew laugh, he’s doing bits. You can’t believe he’s the director, and then he puts together this massive thing that he pulls off. And apart all of that, he’s got a very sweet and genuine heart and soul. He cares about people. He’s thoughtful and he’s just a special person. I like him a lot.”

When asked about the differences between Waititi and James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films in which he stars, Pratt said while they are different, the directors’ respective work ethic, vision, and writing capability are similar.

Earlier in the week, Karen Gillan, who has starred in the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies with Pratt and will reprise the role of Nebula in Thor: Love and Thunder, said Waititi “brought out the bonkers side” of Nebula, a complicated character known for being serious and rough around the edges. When Chris Hemsworth, who reprises his role as the titular character, announced June 2 via Instagram that filming had wrapped, he thanked Waititi and the rest of the cast and crew, in addition to saying the movie is going to be “batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two.”

Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to release in the United States on May 6, 2022.