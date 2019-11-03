Chris Pratt Trolls Marvel Co-Star Chris Evans Over Halloween Post

Captain America actor Chris Evans managed to draw the mockery of an MCU co-star and fellow Chris when he took to social media to commend a small boy for his thoughtful act of Halloween heroism.

The Twitter exchange all started with a video posted by NowThis, in which a young trick-or-treater named Jackson is seen sharing his candy with a house that has run out:

When this little boy noticed a house was out of candy on Halloween, he added his own stash to the bowl for the next trick-or-treaters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2shF0VIvr — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 1, 2019

The video later received a significant social media boost from Evans, who shared the tweet along with the following response:

“Don’t ever change, Jackson!!”

A mere five minutes later, Chris Pratt of Guardians of the Galaxy fame chimed in with a cheeky bit of wordplay:

“Cmon chris. He can’t go to school dressed like Dracula.”

Shortly afterwards, however, Pratt followed up his joke with a relatively sincere tweet offering his compliments to the young Jackson:

“Oh… wait. Now I get it. By ‘never change’ you meant…. Continue to be thoughtful and generous because the world needs more of that. You are a great kid Jackson!”

Both Pratt and Evans were seen earlier this year in the Marvel megahit Avengers: Endgame, and while the latter may well have changed out of his Captain America costume for the last time, it’s expected that Pratt still has at least one more MCU movie ahead of him.

That being said, due in part to the controversial firing and rehiring of director James Gunn, the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks to have been delayed significantly. And seeing how the MCU’s schedule for the next couple of years seems packed enough already, we can assume that the highly anticipated threequel won’t be arriving in theaters any sooner than 2022.

In the meantime, however, Gunn is currently at work on DC’s The Suicide Squad, which is scheduled for release on August 6th, 2021.