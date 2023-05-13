Chris Pratt uses movie magic to create a mind-melting optical illusion

Looking completely exhausted from his latest promotions of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Chris Pratt is flat out passed out in a chair, or is he? What the actor does next is enough to blow his own mind, let alone everyone else’s, and fans are trying to figure out how he did it.

Pratt has had a phenomenal year with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in April and now Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that recently released in May. Both have performed phenomenally at the box office, especially when Super Mario Bros. surpassed one billion in box office sales and Guardians is well on its way to duplicating that same kind of success. The Parks and Recreation veteran was supposed to take his family on a vacation and enjoy a little time off before his next cinematic adventure.

It doesn’t appear that he’s doing that, as he videos himself in what looks like a dressing tent on a set. The question is how is it possible that he is filming himself? He wakes up in a chair and turns around to film himself passed out in a chair! What kind of magic is this, and how does he know these strange secrets of the universe?

Will the real Star Lord please stand up pic.twitter.com/H3aDSEDugg — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) May 13, 2023

Is it an optical illusion or is it a life-size duplication of him?

More and more fans are showing up to the conversation to say it’s a dummy but why would he need a dummy? He can do his own acting. Sorry, Chris. That was a joke that couldn’t be passed up.

It’s not fair that celebrities get all the cool toys like dummies that look exactly like them. The big question though is what is he working on now instead of just taking really cool videos of himself and himself?