Thor And Star-Lord Reunite In New Love And Thunder Set Photos

Yet another upcoming Marvel movie has began production. Over in Australia, work has finally kicked off on Taika Waititi’s much anticipated follow-up to his smash hit MCU debut, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. And with filming currently taking place in the middle of Sydney’s Centennial Park, we now have our first look at Odinson himself, Chris Hemsworth, in action in Thor: Love and Thunder, alongside his fellow Hollywood Chris, Chris Pratt.

Courtesy of The Daily Mail, the following images that surfaced this Monday, February 1st depict Hemsworth and Pratt on the set of LAT. Though the duo are resting and chatting in between takes, they’re still in full costume, giving us a glimpse at the heroes’ new looks for the movie. As you can see, Thor has shed the extra pounds he gained in Avengers: Endgame and appears to be rocking some modern fashions, similar to his more casual demeanour in Ragnarok.

Meanwhile, Pratt’s Peter Quill is decked out in a revamped version of his Ravager threads, which are now brighter purple. Other set photos also depict Sean Gunn’s Kraglin wearing a matching uniform, while Karen Gillan has likewise been spotted on site in her makeup as Nebula, though she’s not wearing Ravager colors. So far, we haven’t seen Dave Bautista in his Drax gear or Pom Klementieff as Mantis, but they’re definitely involved in the shoot.

NEW PHOTOS of Thor Odinson and Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/0ig6jAkJXP — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) February 1, 2021

Our first look of Chris Hemsworth reprising his role of Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder! (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/7bBXa4cSmv — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) February 1, 2021

More photos from the Thor: Love and Thunder set! (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/z4drRTC4KN — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) February 1, 2021

Nebula and Kraglin behind the scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2QRDzED5uf — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) February 1, 2021

The Guardians Join Thor On Awesome Love And Thunder Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Another thing these pics tell us is that Thor will still be wielding Stormbreaker in this film, after forging his new weapon in Avengers: Infinity War. A time-displaced Mjolnir did make a comeback in Endgame, though it seems that Stormbreaker remains his weapon of choice. But don’t worry, Mjolnir fans, the Asgardian hammer is expected to return all the same, now being handled by Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) AKA the Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is penciled in for release on May 6th, 2022.