Christmas may be over, but ‘The Green Knight’ is still trending

Distributor A24 has always been known for its unconventional filmmaking approach, but The Green Knight in particular is without a doubt one of the company’s best works to date.

Written and directed by David Lowery and adapted from the 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, the film is a rather loose retelling of the epic confrontation between King Arthur’s nephew and the titular antagonist. The Green Knight certainly takes freedoms with the narrative and its progression, though the heart of the story ultimately remains the same.

Earlier this month, a lot of users on social media came together to discuss why this fantasy film is a perfect Christmas movie. You know, like how re-watching certain flicks has become something of a tradition every festive season. Better still, unlike titles such as Die Hard, this one actually incorporates Christmas into its story in a fundamental way, so the current trend has a great chance of continuing next year.

What’s interesting, though, and speaks volumes for the movie’s influence despite its short reign, is the fact that even with Christmas almost over and done with, The Green Knight is still trending on Twitter. Below are some examples of the things people have been saying about the movie recently.

One user was succinct with his message, only sharing a few glorious shots from throughout the film:

the green knight (2021) dir. david lowery



pic.twitter.com/b8d1zfitnQ — cinesthetic (@TheCinesthetic) December 31, 2021

Of course, there are more than a few people who are still in no shortage of words to praise Lowery’s flick.

One of my favorite films of 2021 for its visual poetry. The Green Knight (2021) based on 14 c. poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight and its beheading wager. This shot with its 350 degree camera movement and time-lapsed photography encapsulates the story, conveying time and fate. pic.twitter.com/GR8BhjFIm8 — Rose Marie (@rosiemarie10395) December 31, 2021

Meanwhile, with the new year soon upon us, The Green Knight is also finding itself in a lot of people’s top 10 favorite films of 2021.

My 10 favorite films of 2021



-Zack Snyder’s Justice League

-Dune

-The Green Knight

-King Richard

-No Time To Die

-Spider-Man: No Way Home

-Matrix Resurrections

-Tragedy of Macbeth

-Judas and the Black Messiah

-Tick Tick Boom



No order, just ten favorite movies. What’s your list? — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) December 30, 2021

Another person simply said The Green Knight “rules.” That, it does, my friend. That, it does.

I know this is months late, but The Green Knight rules. pic.twitter.com/Ho36ZLA0Kj — Alex Zalben (@azalben) December 31, 2021

The Green Knight also made its way into We Got This Covered’s best movies of 2021, so be sure to check out that article to see our other picks as well.