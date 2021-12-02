Christmas movies take their place at the top of the streaming tree

Now that December is finally here, we’ve completely opened the floodgates on our holiday obsession. It’s Christmas sweaters and Hallmark radio for the foreseeable future, and you might need sunglasses to tolerate all the lights in our decor. It’s merry and bright around here, and it looks like many other pop culture enthusiasts are feeling the same way.

As FlixPatrol reports, three streaming platforms currently have Christmas movies in their number one spot. The Grinch, A Castle for Christmas, and 8-Bit Christmas are taking the top spots on Amazon, Netflix, and HBO, respectively. They’re like the bright stars atop the Christmas tree of streaming films this December.

If you’ve not yet enjoyed these holiday films, here’s a closer look at the exciting and popular movies that fans can’t get enough of right now.

A Castle for Christmas

A Castle for Christmas stars Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes, and Lee Ross and sees Shields as a best-selling author who needs an escape. That escape brings her face to face with more than she ever could have bargained for — or imagined.

The official synopsis is as follows:

“To escape a scandal, a bestselling author journeys to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle — and faces off with the grumpy duke who owns it.”

8-Bit Christmas

If you’re looking for a great family holiday film, 8-Bit Christmas is it. The movie focuses on the importance of family during the holidays and reminds us of the luck we’ve got just by having people we love who love us back. It’s got a sweet message, you’ll share great laughs together, and you’ll certainly add it to your watch list again and again,

“In 1980s Chicago, a 10-year-old embarks on a quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas.”

Dr. Seuss The Grinch

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch is a phenomenal Christmas film that many watch several times throughout the holiday season. Each version of the Grinch has its own unique spin on the beloved tale, and this one really brings the Grinch’s story full circle.

The official synopsis is as follows:

“The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, live a solitary existence inside a cave on Mount Crumpet. His main source of aggravation comes during Christmastime when his neighbours in Whoville celebrate the holidays with a bang. When the Whos decide to make Christmas bigger and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch realises there is one way to gain peace and quiet. With help from Max, the green grump hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all.”

Have you watched these Christmas films yet? Do you plan to watch any this weekend? Let’s talk about it.