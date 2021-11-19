Christoph Waltz starring in new black comedy thriller series from ‘WandaVision’ director

Christoph Waltz may have nabbed two Academy Awards for Best Supporting actor thanks to his knockout performances in Quentin Tarantino duo Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained, but the actor hasn’t really dipped his toes into the waters of comedy all that often since his international breakthrough a decade ago.

While he’s just as comfortable being charming and charismatic as he is playing sinister and scheming, Waltz is hardly the type of performer you’d expect to show up in a sitcom backed by a laugh track. However, he is set to headline Amazon’s The Consultant, described as a blackly comic workplace thriller that boasts WandaVision director Adam Shakman as one of the executive producers.

As per Deadline, the series will explore the relationship between a boss and his employee, posing questions as to how far each party is willing to go in order to get ahead on both a personal and professional level. Inspired by Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, Waltz will play Mr. Patoff, a bow-tie wearing consultant who rescues a company in the wake of a failed merger, before he ends up assuming control of the outfit himself.

Quibi’s already forgotten Most Dangerous Game marks Waltz’s only English-language television credit to date, so seeing him take his talents to streaming for another stab at toplining his own series is enough to put The Consultant on your radar.