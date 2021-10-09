Christopher Nolan’s New Movie Gets A Title, Release Date And Star

Very few filmmakers in the industry get the complete creative freedom and carte blanche to craft their movies in exactly the way they want without a single shred of studio interference, but Christopher Nolan has been operating in that rarefied air for a while now.

That’s to be expected when his name alone is often enough to sell a project to the masses, without even mentioning the billions of box office dollars, widespread critical acclaim and awards season glory that regularly greets his output. His next project was already making waves for taking him away from Warner Bros. for the first time in 20 years, with Universal gleefully acquiescing to his every request after winning an intense bidding war.

Deadline have now reported that Nolan’s Oppenheimer is coming to theaters on July 21, 2023, with his Dark Knight Trilogy and Inception star Cillian Murphy leading the ensemble as J. Robert Oppenheimer, and the story will follow the scientist’s role in the development and creation of the atomic bomb.

The film will be shot entirely in IMAX, and the narrative has been described as an exploration into ” the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it “. Oppenheimer will play exclusively in theaters for 100 days, and it’s got every shot of being a major success on all fronts.