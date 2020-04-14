Christopher Reeve Dons Henry Cavill’s Superman Suit In Amazing Fan Art

With the release of Batman V Superman, Henry Cavill became only the second actor to play Superman in multiple movies. The other? The incomparable Christopher Reeve. Two performances from wildly differing takes on the character, with Reeve’s films approaching Kal-El with charm and warmth, while Cavill was forced to sludge through Zack Snyder’s miserable beat-em-ups. On the face of it, it’s not an easy gap to bridge. But Instagram user Zerologhy has decided to give it a go.

In the below piece of fan-art, Zerologhy depicts Christopher Reeve in Cavill’s super-suit, and we must say, it’s quite a sight. See for yourself.

I’m not always enamoured by fan art – truth be told, a lot of the time it’s rather naff – but this is a rare piece that’s impressed me. The lighting is very effective, the pose chosen striking and it all looks very natural – as opposed to a face Photoshopped onto a body. Sadly we’ll never see Reeve don the Superman cape again, but this is a cool glimpse at what he would have looked like in Snyder’s more contemporary outfit. It’s a thumbs up from me, that’s for sure.

Drop a comment if you share my enthusiasm for the Reeve-Cavill-Superman-Fan Art-Super-Fan-Design. Or perhaps you’re nonplussed. The comments section isn’t going anywhere, whichever you choose to do. Nor, it seems, is the next solo Superman movie.

Cheap shot? It’s not my fault the studio chose to prioritize franchise building zillions that never came. Would a Man of Steel 2 have been better than Batman V Superman? With Zack Snyder at the wheel, I’m not convinced. I’m going to sit here and wait for a Supes movie with Christopher Nolan attached in more than just a producer’s role. That’ll be the day.