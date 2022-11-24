‘Chucky’ could crossover with other Universal monsters as creator confirms talks

Cinematic universes continue to be on the up-and-up as time goes on, chiefly due in part to its popularization by the likes of superhero heavyweights Marvel Studios and DC Studios. Indeed, if Tarantino had been born two decades later, we could have very well been treated to Django Freeman, Aldo Raine, the Bride, and Jules Winnfield joining forces for a depraved, delicious answer to Avengers and Justice League.

The horror genre in particular seems like a prime candidate, and we almost got it in the form of Universal Studios’ Dark Universe, which would have seen classic monsters such as Dracula, the Wolf Man, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon all shore up the lore in one collective canon. Unfortunately, the woefully fated Mummy movie, with its poor financial and critical performance, dashed those plans at the outset.

But all is not lost for these horror greats, which could very possibly find an unlikely common denominator in one of the more modern members of the horror genre umbrella. It’s none other than Chucky, the murderous doll made famous by the Child’s Play franchise.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Don Mancini, creator of the Chucky television series and an original member of the Child’s Play creative team, revealed that the character’s newfound association with Universal Studios, who produce and distribute Chucky, has allowed for some deliciously palpable talks about the porcelain menace possibly going toe-to-toe with some of the greats.

But now that we’re doing well in this different medium at Universal, there are other Universal owned monsters that theoretically could be at our disposal. So, it’s something that we do talk about. I’ll put it that way….I won’t say too much about it, but stay tuned. It’s definitely an interest of mine, as well.

Chucky is no stranger to crossovers, with the Chucky Invades collection of short films seeing him drop into the likes of Psycho, The Purge, and Drag Me to Hell, and Mancini has been quite vocal about his intentions to pit the doll against Freddy Krueger at some point. So, with very little preventing Chucky from meeting the Invisible Man or the Phantom of the Opera, maybe the essence of the Dark Universe will live on.