CinemaCon Gets Sneak Peek at New LGBTQ+ Rom-Com 'Bros'

The film is set to make history, being touted as the first major studio production to sport an all openly LGBTQ+ cast.

The world premiere of the first gay rom-com titled Bros was shown at this year’s CinemaCon, bringing more positive LGBTQ+ representation to the big screen.

The film features an all openly LGBTQ+ cast, even in the straight roles, and it’s about two men who fall in love in New York City. Starring in the film Billy Eichner, who says that the film won’t be about gay men suffering.

“This is unlike anything we’ve seen before and this won’t be a movie about gays suffering through anything. It’s a movie about just trying to find someone to move through life with.”

The trailer was shown at the event but is still not yet available to the public.

Bros will be released in theaters on Sept 30, 2022.

This story is developing.