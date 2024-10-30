‘Cinematic spectacle’: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo showered with praise in first reactions to ‘Wicked’

Wicked is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. The film looks to capture the magic of its iconic stage musical and bring that energy to the big screen, and the team has recruited some major stars to do it.

Recommended Videos

Leading the cast of the movie is Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande playing Glinda. Alongside them are plenty of other talented creatives including Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Marissa Bode, and Michelle Yeoh, so with a cast this stacked the movie clearly has high expectations to reach.

I’m happy to report that it appears this movie doesn’t just reach those expectations but blasts past them. That’s right, the first reactions to the movie are calling it a masterpiece. Not just that, many are suggesting its two leading stars have thrust themselves into Oscar consideration with their performances in the film.

Film journalist Scott Menzel who attended the premiere for Wicked hailed the movie as one of the best big-screen broadcast musical adaptions ever. He also shares that those who loved the stage musical will “lose their minds” over the movie, so expect plenty of Easter eggs for longtime fans.

Wicked is a cinematic spectacle that serves as one of the very best big screen adaptations of a Broadway musical ever. Jon M. Chu perfectly captures the magic of the Broadway show while adding in some of his own unique flourishes to the source material. Ariana Grande and Cynthia… pic.twitter.com/KyTFJCRcKz — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 30, 2024

Sharing this positive sentiment, Variety’s Katcy Stephan says that the film was well worth the 20-year wait, and praises Grande’s ability to bring gusto and humor to the role of Glinda. Alongside the positive words for Grande, Erivo also has been showered with praise with many suggesting that the pair get Oscar nominations for their roles.

I was 'pessimistical' going in, but…WICKED is a masterpiece. Ariana Grande makes Glinda sparkle: she milks every moment with gusto, humor and hair flips. Jon M. Chu added so much new life to the story that I can see why it needed to be 2 parts! Well worth the 20-year wait. pic.twitter.com/dJIYdoZgPc — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) October 30, 2024

It’s not just the performances though, critics love the production of the film and how incredible it looks on the big screen. Simon Thompson says that the movie has stunning vision, that pops and enhances the big screen, so expect something magical when you see it yourself.

#WickedMovie is an Oz-some spectacle that pops and enchants on the big screen. An absolutely stunning vision. Leads Erivo and Grande knock it out of the park. While this perhaps won’t convert many anti-musical folks, genre fans and die-hard Ozians (Wickhards?) will feast on this pic.twitter.com/HhqJc9cXAK — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) October 30, 2024

With such positive words so far before release, Wicked is poised to be a huge hit at the box office when it arrives on Nov. 22. Should it live up to the hype, the best part is that there’s still another movie to come. That’s right, Wicked has been split into two parts, with the second scheduled to arrive one year later in November of 2025.

Wicked seems like it could finally be that breakout big-screen hit for Grande who has only appeared in substantially smaller roles previously. If she is to score an Oscar nomination for this role she’s going to have to contend with other musical stars that include Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga — yes, there is a possibility that she could take home gold for the abomination that is Joker 2.

The ultimate win for Wicked would be a nomination for Best Picture, but it still remains to be seen how the broader public will react to the film first. This should provide a better indication of where the movie stacks up alongside other recent releases, and fortunately, we don’t have long to wait before we know for sure.

Wicked Part One will be released in theaters around the globe on Nov. 22, 2024.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy