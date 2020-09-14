Claire Temple Will Reportedly Be Recast In The MCU

The Netflix roster of superhero shows may no longer be part of the MCU’s canon after Kevin Feige confirmed that the slate had been wiped clean and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be the first official TV series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but references were still made to the events of the movies and Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and the Punisher all still shared the same city, never mind universe.

As the solo runs for each member of the Defenders unfolded, Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple was soon revealed to be an integral part of the lineup. Claire was introduced as a potential love interest and eventual ally for Matt Murdock, saved Jessica Jones’ life in her first season, struck up a romance with Luke Cage and ventured to China with Danny Rand and Colleen Wing, and New York’s vigilante supergroup would never have been brought together without her involvement.

Fans had been hoping that the character would make the jump to the big screen, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk shows were coming to Disney Plus before either was announced – that Claire Temple will indeed be featured in the MCU, but the role will be recast.

Dawson is already set to have a big future at Disney as The Mandalorian‘s Ahsoka Tano, and the studio are only interested in a select few of the former Netflix stars, with Charlie Cox said to be at the top of the list. It’s unclear who could end up playing this new take on the character, but the previous Claire Temple was a combination of her comic book counterpart and superhero medic Night Nurse, so there’s definitely a place in the franchise for someone who exclusively deals in the treatment of those with enhanced abilities. Especially given the sort of trouble that the MCU’s big names always seem to find themselves getting into.