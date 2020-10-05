A Classic Adam Sandler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Love him or hate him, Adam Sandler has an impressively large collection of movies under his belt. He’s known for using the filmmaking process to take his friends to gorgeous vacation destinations and simply engage in some goofy good times, and though this occasionally results in mediocre efforts, it hasn’t stopped the actor from becoming one of the comedy genre’s most recognized faces.

Of course, there was a time before Sandler had so much creative freedom and many view that point in his career as his glory days. After all, hilarious classics like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore and The Waterboy will forever sit near the top of many comedy fans’ favorite movies list, and it appears that Netflix subscribers are currently catching up on one such beloved 90s flick right now.

1999’s Big Daddy is currently sitting at #6 on the platform’s Top 10 most-viewed films chart. For those unfamiliar, the plot follows an irresponsible man whose girlfriend dumps him for an older guy. In an effort to prove that he’s grown up, he takes an unexpected opportunity to adopt a 5-year-old boy but finds out quickly that it won’t be as easy as he’d hoped.

Big Daddy is a cute film with plenty of laughs, and though it only garnered a 39% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it nevertheless remains among Sandler’s most heartfelt and beloved flicks. If you’ve seen it, you’ll probably want to watch it again, and if you somehow missed out on it way back when, now’s the perfect opportunity to catch up.

Of course, Adam Sandler isn’t a stranger to dominating Netflix, and you’ll be able to see him again soon in his new comedy-horror flick Hubie Halloween, which tells the story of an eccentric citizen in a small town who’s faced with a mystery that possibly only he can solve. It features some of the star’s longtime friends and colleagues, too, such as Kevin James, Steve Buscemi and Rob Schneider, and it’ll be with us later this week, on October 7th.