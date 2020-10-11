A classic Marvel movie is dominating Disney Plus today following its debut on the streaming service on Friday. The film in question is none other than 2003’s X2, the second entry in Fox’s X-franchise, which is still regarded as probably the best of the whole lot all these years later, with the possible exception of 2017’s Logan. Subscribers are certainly loving it, too, as it’s sitting at #6 on the site’s Top 10 Movies chart this Sunday.

X2 – or X-Men 2, as it’s known in other territories – flips the script from the first outing by forcing the X-Men to work together with their mortal enemies, Magneto (Ian McKellen) and Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), after a mutual threat arises when General William Stryker (Brian Cox), the man who made Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), plans to use a brainwashed Professor X (Patrick Stewart) to wipe out mutantkind across the globe. Famke Janssen, James Marsden Anna Paquin and Shawn Ashmore also feature.

If you’re a diehard X-Men fan, you probably didn’t need that reminder of what the plot’s about, but the great thing about the movie going up on Disney Plus is that a whole new audience can now discover it. The same thing goes for the other X-Men films that have been made available on the site over the past few months. Virtually the entire franchise can be streamed on D+ at this stage, with just a couple of exceptions – the recent Dark Phoenix, for example. Give it some time, though, and the collection will be complete.

The most recent, and definitely the last, entry in the X-saga is The New Mutants. That finally hit theaters in August and is soon making its way to Blu-Ray, 4K and Digital HD. You can pick up your own copy of the film in whichever form you want from November 17th, and maybe we can even expect it to arrive on streaming, probably on D+, sometime next year.

In the meantime, be sure to check out X2 on Disney Plus this weekend if you haven’t already.