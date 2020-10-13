A Classic Marvel Villain Will Reportedly Return In Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3 is set to mix things up for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, with Doctor Strange reportedly going to succeed Tony Stark as his mentor and all manner of multiversal shenanigans in the pipeline. So far, we know that Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is back, with near-constant rumors flying around about returns for other classic live-action Spidey characters. And now, we’re hearing that one of the franchise’s biggest villains will play a key role as well: Green Goblin.

FandomWire – who broke the news – say that they can’t confirm which iteration of the antagonist it’ll be, but we can’t imagine that it’s the version from the 2002 movie, In fact, the outlet notes that it could even be the Green Goblin from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, as played by Dane DeHaan. Which is something we’ve heard before, actually, from noted insider Daniel Richtman, who claimed that the actor might be returning the other week.

In any case, here’s what they shared:

Green Goblin will also make a return. However, it’s unclear if Willem Dafoe will be inside the Green Goblin mask since his character died in the Sam Raimi films, or if this Spider-Verse timeline will explain that. It’s also possible this is the version from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The source of the information for FandomWire’s scoop is unknown and it’s probably best to take it with a pinch of salt, but then again, I’d have said the same thing about Jamie Foxx’s Electro making a comeback a few weeks ago. If true, though, this is a big hint that the threequel is going to get really adventurous as far as crossovers go. And how exciting is that?

If any of these rumors pan out, we’re in for some crazy times next year with Spider-Man 3. It already seems like one of the most ambitious projects on the slate as far as MCU movies go and while a bit of this stuff sounds too good to possibly be true, if there’s one thing we’ve learned in the past, it’s not to doubt what Kevin Feige and his team can pull off.