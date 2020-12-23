A Classic Robin Williams Movie Hits Netflix Next Month

“I do believe in fairies! I do! I do!”

With a brand new year just around the corner, Netflix looks like it’s bringing out its big guns to kick off 2021 in style. Yes, as is the case every month, the streaming giant is set to release a fresh batch of content, and January’s schedule doesn’t disappoint. Especially if you’re a fan of Robin Williams and Steven Spielberg’s heartwarming retelling of J.M. Barrie’s classic children’s tale.

Indeed, say what you will about 1991’s modern cinematic reinterpretation of Peter Pan‘s popular fantasy source material, but it sure resonated well with Disney lovers and has gone on to become a pretty iconic family film, right? And while critics didn’t especially appreciate the pic at the time of its release – Hook disappointingly sits at a rotten 29% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes – it’s fair to say that fans absolutely loved the movie, which is reflected by its more positive 76% audience rating from the same aforementioned site.

But what made Hook so special? Well, from Robin Williams‘ heartfelt turn as the eponymous tearaway, to Julia Roberts’ disarmingly charming rendition of Tinkerbell, to Dustin Hoffman and Bob Hoskins’ memorable portrayals as dunderheaded pirates Captain Hook and Smee, the cast was simply stacked with acclaimed stars that boasted onscreen chemistry in spades.

Add in a bunch of talented youngsters to play the mischievous Lost Boys, some life-saving mermaids, as well as a central “what if” idea that sees Peter Pan finally growing up and leaving Neverland, and you’re left with one of the most compelling and underappreciated Spielberg pics out there.

Hook is officially scheduled to come to Netflix on January 15th, 2021. But tell us, will you be revisiting it, or will you be giving the beloved fairy tale classic a miss? Grab a cutlass and let us know in the usual place down below!