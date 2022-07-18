Clear your schedules, Sing-Along versions of ‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘Moana’ are coming to Disney Plus

Streaming service Disney Plus has announced great news for fans of Moana and The Little Mermaid, and terrible news for the people who live with them. The streamer will be releasing “sing-along” versions of the Disney classics Moana and The Little Mermaid to be enjoyed by children — alright let’s be honest, to be enjoyed mostly by adults who up until now have been forced to privately and shamefully belt out songs like “A Part of Your World” alone in the car on the commute to work.

According to the blog What’s On Disney Plus, the sing-along version of Moana is part of a slow global rollout, with this version of the film originally only seeing release on Disney Plus in Australia and New Zealand.

While Disney has released a “Sing Along Songs” home video line since the days of VHS tapes, those were hosted by animated characters such as Professor Owl or Jiminy Cricket, and featured musical excerpts with a Mickey Mouse head serving as a “bouncing ball” to help follow along with the lyrics. The versions of Moana and The Little Mermaid streaming on Disney Plus will be the first time the studio has released films in their entirety in the “sing along” format.

Sadly for the families of those who plan to enjoy belting out tunes like “Poor Unfortunate Soul” or “How Far I’ll Go,” the videos will not come with a comprehensive line of singing lessons and so will only empower the tone deaf and talentless to terrorize their homes. Most affected will be families with small children and nervous little dogs.