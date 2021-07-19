Clerks III To Film Next Month, Entire Original Cast Returning

Jay and Silent Bob return to the big screen via Kevin Smith’s Clerks III, along with the entire original starting cast.

Acquired by Lionsgate, production of Clerks III is slated to start in Aug. A third installment of the series was first discussed by Smith four years ago but failed to move forward. The acquisition of the film by Lionsgate, with Smith writing and directing, has finally made Clerks III a reality.

Despite rumors regarding original cast members not returning, Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson will return as Dante Hicks and Randal Graves. Other returning cast members include Jay Mewes as Jay, Rosario Dawson as Becky, and Smith as Silent Bob. With the entire original cast returning to Clerks III, it only makes sense that filming for the movie will take place in New Jersey.

“For the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we’re shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers,” said Smith.

The original Clerks movie first hit the big screen in 1994 following a short stint on the independent film circuit. Filmed in Black and White with a limited budget, Kevin Smith’s Clerks film hit home for many fans in their 20s. The movie became a classic staple that propelled Smith’s career over the last two decades.

Clerks left off with Dante and Randal rebuilding the Quick Stop that they originally worked at in the first film. The return of Rosario Dawson as Becky remains unconfirmed with her not listed on IMDB as a cast member. On the IMDB list is Marilyn Ghigliotti, who played Veronica in the first Clerks and is an original cast member.

No matter who’s playing opposite Brian O’Halloran as a love interest, fans can expect plenty of Randal, Jay, and Silent Bob shenanigans. No official release date for Clerks III has been revealed at the time of writing.