Clifford The Big Red Dog Sets Release Date In Theaters And Paramount Plus

After an uncertain release schedule took hold for the Clifford The Big Red Dog film, delaying its initial September 17 date following delta variant coronavirus concerns, Paramount Pictures announced the live-action family comedy will hit both theaters and its proprietary streaming service Paramount Plus on November 10th.

This is BIG! Clifford the Big Red Dog is coming to theatres and @ParamountPlus November 10! #CliffordMovie pic.twitter.com/XR2lZeWA6h — Clifford Movie (@CliffordMovie) September 24, 2021

Variety reports that the studio tried a similar tactic with the release of its Paw Patrol movie, which they said did well on the streaming platform and netted $13 million in theaters for its debut.

Clifford centers around middle schooler Emily Elizabeth, played by Darby Camp, who is given by a little, red puppy by a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese). The small canine emerges as a giant ten-foot hound overnight, however, and Elizabeth must figure out what to do with him in the small New York City apartment while her single mother, played by Sienna Guillory, is away for business. Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s uncle Casey, played by Jack Whitehall, joins his niece to set off for an adventure.

Speaking to the simul-release strategy of having the movie come out in both theaters and streaming, ViacomCBS president and CEO Bob Bakish told Variety the company believes it’s a very good model for kids and family films, particularly during this COVID-impacted time.

“It gives consumers optionality to view the product where they feel the most comfortable and we did a bunch of research on that. The result of that move, though, was a film [Paw Patrol] which did very well both theatrically and it was a significant driver for Paramount+, where it’s actually now one of the most watched originals to date.”

Based on a series of children’s books, the film is directed by Walt Becker, best known for directing Van Wilder starring Ryan Reynolds, Wild Hogs, and Old Dogs.

Check out Clifford The Big Red Dog in theaters or Paramount Plus on November 10.

